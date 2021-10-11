The Arc Williamson County is hosting the 16th annual Author!Author! luncheon on Monday, Nov. 8, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Temple Hills Country Club in Franklin.
The Author!Author! luncheon this year will celebrate literacy, the written word, and the work of The Arc Williamson County. The Arc Williamson County, whose mission is to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to actively participate in the community throughout their lifetime, is continuing with this annual event in the spirit of past work of the Adult Learning Center.
Over the years, The Arc and the Adult Learning Center collaborated on numerous projects including sponsoring a literacy class for young adults with disabilities who wished to pursue their dream of receiving a high school diploma and developing Next Chapter Book Clubs in Middle Tennessee.
Featured authors are Arl Farris, The Wrong Investigation; David Bell, Kill All Your Darlings; and Jerry Guiliano, Surgical Steel to Ironman. Deb Enright, president and CEO of the Macfarlan Group, will emcee.
Tickets are $50 and available by going here.
Should you have questions or need more information, contact Sharon Bottorff at 615-790-5815, ext. 3, or [email protected].
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.