The Battle of Franklin Trust has added tour times at both Carnton and Carter House leading up to the annual illumination ceremony in late November.
According to a press release sent by the BOFT, battlefield tours will be offered at Carter House at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day except Sunday, starting Nov. 1. The tour will also be offered at Carnton at 2 p.m. every day except Sunday.
On Monday, Nov. 30, the Battle of Franklin Trust will display luminaries at dusk to honor the casualties inflicted during the Battle of Franklin 156 years ago. Specialized battlefield tours will be held at Carter House Nov. 27-30 at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
“This year, the illumination ceremony will look a bit different,” said Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of the Battle of Franklin Trust. “Although we will be social distancing, the comradery and the meaning of the ceremony will be ever present.”
The illumination ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. at Carnton. Brief remarks will be delivered and the names of some of the casualties will be read aloud. This year, the luminaries will be placed inside Carnton and Carter House.
Carnton and Carter House will be open to the public for free walk-through tours from 5-7 p.m. The final guided tours prior to the ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at Carnton and 3 p.m. at Carter House.
The 9 a.m. Carter House tour and the 2 p.m. Carnton tour will be through reservation only and must be made 48 hours in advance. All tours are available for pre-purchase and are limited to 20 people.
The illumination ceremony is free and open to the public. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit https://boft.org/visit or contact Hannah Jacobs at 615-794-0903 or [email protected].
If you would like to volunteer for the illumination ceremony, visit https://boft.org/volunteer.
