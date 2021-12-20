The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation department have announced auditions for Nunsense, the first theatrical performance produced entirely by the Williamson County Performing Arts Center.
Auditions will take place Saturday, Jan.8, from 1-3 p.m. and Monday, Jan.10, from 5:30-7 p.m. Auditions, which are available by appointment only, will be held at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.
The first audition will be singing and may also consist of a cold reading from the script and dance. An accompanist will be provided. Auditioners should bring sheet music in the correct key and may sing from the show. Tape recordings or unaccompanied singing will not be permitted. For an audition appointment, call 615-786-0186, ext. 2524, or email [email protected].
Individuals of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals begin Feb.28. Performances will take place Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at 2:30 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 3, at 2:30 p.m.
Casting for Nunsense includes roles for five principal characters. For a list of roles available, visit www.wcpactn.com/support/auditions.php.
Actors will be paid a $500 stipend.
