Are you looking for an opportunity to sing in an inviting and friendly atmosphere? Then consider participating in Williamson County Park and Recreation’s acclaimed Williamson County Community Chorus.
The Williamson County Community Chorus is an all-volunteer chorus made up of men and women (adults and seniors) who want to engage passions, inspire achievement, deepen connections and broaden community involvement through choral music. The chorus is always looking for more male singers, but everyone with a passion for singing is encouraged to participate in this community choral program.
Auditions will be held during January for the Spring 2020 season. Rehearsals are Tuesday nights from 7-9 p.m. at the Williamson County Enrichment Center at Academy Park, 110 Everbright Ave., Franklin.
The chorus is under the direction of Dr. Linda Bolding, an accomplished musician with more than twenty years of experience conducting adult choirs. Since the beginning of the choir in 2017, Dr. Bolding has brought professional excellence and experience to the Williamson County Community Chorus. In February of 2020, the chorus has been invited to perform John Rutter's Requiem at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
For additional information about the Williamson County Community Chorus visit www.wcparksandrec.com. For more information about auditioning, contact Laurie Kamunen at (615)790-5719 ext. 2018 or via email at Laurie.Kamunen@williamsoncounty-tn.gov
