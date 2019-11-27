The Franklin Lions Club will hold its 31stannual Lions Pride Breakfast Saturday, Dec. 14, from 7-11 a.m. at St Philip Catholic Church at 112 Second Ave. in downtown Franklin.
The breakfast helps to kick off the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Dickens of a Christmas, which will happen Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15.
Lions Club members will be serving breakfast before and during the Dickens festivities. A short walk from the breakfast site to Main Street will allow participants to enjoy both events.
This year’s breakfast features pancakes, country ham, eggs, and biscuits and gravy. In addition, the Lions Club will be offering a Bake and Tag Sale during the breakfast for your shopping pleasure. Tickets for this all-you-can-eat breakfast can be purchased from any Lions Club member, or at the door on the day of the event for $10. Tickets for children 12 and under are $5. Children under 2 are free.
The annual breakfast is one of the Lions’ major fundraisers for its charities. The other event is the annual Franklin on the Fourth celebration every July 4.
This year’s breakfast will benefit the Lions Operation Kidsight Vision screening program, which has screened over 45,000 children in Williamson County since 2004. This program is specifically for the detection of eye problems in children from 1-5 years of age.
Major sponsors of this year’s breakfast are Atmos Energy, Williamson County Medical Center, Buerger, Moseley & Carson, Calvin Lehew Company, Good Foods Company (McDonalds), Franklin Synergy Bank, Vulcan, F&M Bank, Morton Stein, First Bank and Alderman Ann Petersen.
The Franklin Lions Club is the oldest civic club in Franklin with over 50 active members. It meets every Tuesday for lunch at Conners restaurant in Cool Springs. For more information and to get involved, contact Sherry Anderson at 615-794-4356 or Sherryda100@yahoo.com.
Also visit the new website at www.franklinlionsclub.com for more information.
