Residents of Berry Farms pulled out all the stops earlier this week to honor neighborhood students of all ages with a “school’s out” parade along a good portion of the residential streets.
Led by a fire truck from Williamson County Fire and Rescue, the parade consisted of kids on bike, scooters and big wheels, and adults in decorated golf carts, side by sides, and even a unicycle.
Neighbors decorated their porches and lined the streets in honor of these students, who missed out on so much tradition in the waning weeks of the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic — from field trips to proms, from end-of-school parties to, especially, normal graduation ceremonies.
Serving as parade grand marshals were Berry Farms’ high school, college, grad school and medical school graduates, of which there are 17 in the neighborhood.
