The Berry Farms community has recently launched a GoFundMe page to help area families struggling with hunger because of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
Along the way, the south Franklin neighborhood is also helping local restaurants by purchasing meals strictly from them. Participating restaurants are Benchmark Sports Pub, Soulshine Pizza Factory, Tito's Mexican Restaurant and Umi Japanese Restaurant.
All funds raised will be used to provide meals for identified families through the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee and other local nonprofits.
Boyle Investment Company, which oversees Berry Farms, is matching all donations up to $10,000. Click here to donate.
“We are excited to report that we have now raised $5,615,” a spokesperson for Boyle said Tuesday afternoon in an email. “We are continuing the campaign as long as people feel led to give. So far, we have been able to use this money to feed a total of 10 families weekly with meals from the restaurants and Berry Farms."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.