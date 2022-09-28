Battle Ground Academy’s Upper School Drama Department will present "The Mouse that Roared" this week.
Performances of the 1963 play will take place at the Sondra Morris and Robert N. Moore Jr. ‘52 Center for Arts and Entrepreneurship on Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. with tickets available here.
“Rehearsals for this show were fun from start to finish, and I am extremely proud of the nearly 40 talented student actors, designers and crew who helped bring it to life,” said BGA Upper School Drama Director Jenny Wallace said in a news release. “This story is timeless, full of humor, and extremely relevant, and we are excited to share it with an audience.”
"The Mouse That Roared" is based on a 1955 novel by Leonard Wibberley which was later adapted to film in 1959, for television in 1964, and for radio in 2003 and 2010.
The BGA cast includes Tim Gould, Gabrielle Gillespie, Audrey Priddy, Claire Coco, Emmanuelle Barker, Sydney Carroll, Carter Harris, Mac Mayberry, Anna Pile, Kelsy Parker, Will Locke, Charlotte Gould, Jackson Rowley, Will Reddien, Alex Spitzer, Hays Craig, Albie Barnes, Walker Kesler, Sammy Tarkington, Colton Kephart, Willis Egan, Christian Windham, Mia Hawkersmith, Grace Rook, Lucy Bruff, and Olivia Whitley.
Story Synopsis:
The tiny (three miles by five miles) European Duchy of Grand Fenwick proudly retains a pre-industrial economy, dependent almost entirely on making Pinot Grand Fenwick wine. However, when a California winery makes a knockoff version, Grand Fenwick finds itself on the verge of bankruptcy.
The prime minister decides that their only course of action is to declare war on the United States. Expecting a quick and total defeat (since their standing army is tiny and equipped with bows and arrows), the country confidently expects to rebuild itself through the generosity that the United States bestows on all its vanquished enemies (as it did for Germany through the Marshall Plan at the end of World War II).
Landing in New York City, the Duchy's invading "army" wanders to a top secret government lab and unintentionally captures the "Quadium Bomb" (a prototype doomsday device that could destroy the world if triggered). Grand Fenwick suddenly finds itself in a situation they could never have imagined!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.