As Middle Tennessee residents focus much of their attention on the holiday season, the area’s blood supply is anything but merry.
On Wednesday, Blood Assurance reported less than a one-day supply of O-negative and O-positive blood on its shelves.
“As holiday schedules start to take away free time, collection numbers decrease,” said Dr. Ted Kieffer, Blood Assurance’s regional medical director.
To provide an adequate supply of blood and blood supplies to more than 70 hospitals in its service area, Blood Assurance needs around 400 collections a day. According to Kieffer, the organization’s collection count has been closer to 300 a day over the last week, with few Type-O donors.
“This blood type is used in every emergency situation to keep someone alive when hospitals don’t know what a patient’s blood type is. Without Type-O blood, patients will lose their lives while health care teams are working to stop a bleed,” Kieffer said.
Blood Assurance is giving away a $10 Amazon gift card to all O-negative and O-positive individuals who donate through Sunday at any mobile blood drive or donation center. In addition to the Franklin location at Cool Springs, Blood Assurance’s Middle Tennessee donation centers are located in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville and Tullahoma. The Cool Springs center is located at 600a Frazier Drive, Suite 100.
Blood donors are urged to visit here to schedule an appointment. Donors can also call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
