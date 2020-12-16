The Bone and Joint Institute at Williamson Medical Center will be hosting a holiday blood drive for Blood Assurance Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“The holidays are typically a very difficult time of the year to collect blood,” said Bob Murray, an account manager with Blood Assurance. “So this year we are going above and beyond to make sure we have the blood and blood products that are needed for patients at Williamson Medical Center.”
All donors will be given a fleece blanket as a show of appreciation, and will also be entered for a chance at a $50 grocery gift card to be awarded each hour. Donors are encouraged to eat a good meal and drink plenty of water before donating.
Click here to register for the blood drive, or contact Murray at http://[email protected].
Blood Assurance is a Chattanooga-based nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina.
