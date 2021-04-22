Blood Assurance, a Chattanooga-based nonprofit community blood supplier, will be seeing blood donors in the lot of its new Franklin location on Frazier Drive that will be opening soon.
A bloodmobile will be on site every Wednesday through Saturday to see community donors. The blood drive will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood products to Williamson Medical Center.
“We are very excited to meet more community members in Franklin and to introduce them to our new location,” J.B. Gaskins, Blood Assurance president and CEO, said in a press release. “We look forward to serving our community and increasing our donor base in the Franklin area.”
Blood donors are needed every day to help patients at Williamson Medical Center. Patients need blood transfusions for traumas, childbirth, cancer and many other conditions. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used by area hospitals is given by volunteer donors.
Blood Assurance, like most blood centers across the nation, is facing a decline of donors due to COVID-19. Having a healthy blood supply is essential to hospitals and patients in need in Williamson County. All eligible donors are encouraged to visit Blood Assurance’s new Franklin location to help patients in need.
Now until April 28, Blood Assurance is giving all O donors a $10 Amazon gift card and this Saturday and Sunday, all other type donors receive a $10 Starbucks gift card. For more information about Blood Assurance, its giveaways, blood donation and how it helps area patients, visit bloodassurance.org. An appointment to give blood can be scheduled by visiting bloodassurance.org/schedule, calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.
Blood Assurance says it is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors.
The nonprofit is also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
