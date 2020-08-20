The Franklin Noon Rotary Club will be honored tonight as the recipient of the ninth “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” established by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.
Club members will accept the award at the 31st Annual Steak & Burger Dinner taking place virtually this evening at 6:30. The award recognizes an individual who has made a lasting impact with the Franklin and Fairview Boys & Girls Clubs and the Williamson County community. Each year the award is chosen by a panel of Williamson County Advisory Board members, Boys & Girls Clubs professional staff and community leaders.
According to a news release from the Boys & Girls Club, the Franklin Noon Rotary Club’s involvement has been an invaluable resource to the Franklin & Fairview Boys & Girls Clubs, since Moody’s passing in 2013. With a motto of “Service Above Self,” the Franklin Noon Rotary Club wanted to continue Moody’s legacy with Boys & Girls Clubs, but at the time of his passing was uncertain to what it would be.
In 2016, Rotary members found the ideal opportunity to partner with the Franklin & Fairview clubs: sponsoring the food and beverages offered at the annual Steak & Burger Dinner fundraiser.
Rotarians are busy every year firing up grills and crafting juicy steaks and burgers for the event. They also sponsor Boys & Girls Clubs members at the annual rodeo and are involved in other Boys & Girls Club programs and events.
The Franklin Noon Rotary Club joins the ranks of other recipients such as: Ron Crutcher, Captain Clay Mackey and Engineer David Edge, Peggy Smith, the late Sandra Moody Sullivan, Robert Blair, Cathy Perry, Loy Hardcastle, and Andy Marshall.
The Steak & Burger Dinner is a time-honored tradition benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. The 2020 Steak & Burger Dinner will be held virtually and will feature special celebrity guest Chris Hope, a retired NFL standout who played safety for six years for the Tennessee Titans and was also with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Atlanta Falcons and the Detroit Lions.
