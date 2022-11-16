Brentwood Academy will return their free community celebration Christmas in Brentwood for the second year on Dec. 4.
The event will take place from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on the Brentwood Academy campus featuring live music by Christian group Point of Grace, as well as family-friendly Christmas activities, culminating with the lighting of the Great Brentwood Academy Christmas Tree.
Other festivities will include:
- Santa and Elves
- Nativity with Live Animals
- Trackless Train
- Bounce Houses
- Christmas Arts and Crafts
- Food Trucks and Coffee Bar
“We are beyond excited to host this event for our community," BA Dean of Admission and Community Engagement Jason Matthews said in a news release.
“We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus during this special event for the community to gather, celebrate, and give to those in need."
Christmas in Brentwood is also partnering with the Nashville Rescue Mission to collect new, unopened undergarments, t-shirts (Size L), socks, and coats (sizes XL-6XL) to donate to those in need.
A complete Christmas donation wish list can be found here.
