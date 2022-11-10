The City of Brentwood will host a variety of holiday events in December.
CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
According to a city news release, the 24th annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Dec. 5. at 5:30 p.m. at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, featuring remarks from city leaders and a performance by the Brentwood Academy Singers.
"THE POLAR EXPRESS" READINGS
Prior to the Christmas Tree lighting, the traditional reading of 'The Polar Express" by Brentwood's own train conductor Steve Burgin will take place at 5 p.m. with a second reading after the lighting at 6 p.m.
All guests of the reading will receive a Santa’s sleigh bell as a memento of the evening, but tickets are limited and will be available beginning, Monday, Nov. 14, at the Brentwood Library Children Services Desk.
Brentwood Police officers will be directing traffic into the library parking lot until 5 p.m. or until the lot reaches capacity. Those arriving after 5 p.m. will be directed to the Concord Park/Civitan Ball Park parking lot, which is adjacent to Lipscomb Elementary School. Due to high traffic volume during this time of day, those who park at Civitan Ball Park will only be allowed to only turn right onto Concord Road when exiting.
MORNING WITH SANTA
Morning with Santa will take place from 9 a.m.-Noon on Dec. 3 at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
Come see Santa Claus, enjoy refreshments, write a letter to Santa, make or take Christmas crafts, drawings for prizes, a photo booth, puzzles, a magic show and more.
The Christmas Magic Show with magician Bruce Amato will take place at 9:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., and while admission for Morning with Santa is free, tickets are required for the Magic Show and can be picked up at the Children’s Services Desk beginning Monday, Nov. 14.
BRENTWOOD LUMINARIES
From Dusk to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 will be the official night to display luminaries in Brentwood neighborhoods, with the city encouraging the use of glow sticks or flameless candles to keep the celebration safe.
The city sets the date, but each homeowner association plans the details. Each neighborhood, usually through its homeowner association, makes the final decision on luminary postponement.
In the event of rain or inclement weather, the luminary date will postponed to December 11.
RAVENSWOOD MANSION
Brentwood’s Historic Ravenswood Mansion will be lit for the holidays starting in late November, and residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the home or rent the venue for holiday gatherings.
More information about Brentwood events can be found here.
