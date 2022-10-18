The second annual Brentwood Beer and Wine Festival is set to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at 9100 Crockett Road in Brentwood.
Attendees will be able to sample from a selection of 60 local and regional craft beers and 30 wines.
Other activities slated for the festival include an ax-throwing booth, golf chipping, a nine-hole mini-golf course, music provided by DJ Dan, a variety of food trucks, and three large televisions to keep up with the day’s college football action.
“It should be a lot of fun,” festival founder Jeremy Bisceglia said in a release.
General admission tickets are available for $50, while VIP admission costs $100 and includes special food and wine and beer tastings. VIP ticket holders will be admitted an hour early at 11 a.m.
For those who don’t want to participate in the tastings but want to enjoy the event, a $20 designated driver ticket is available. The proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Diocese of Nashville’s Advancement of Catholic Education endowment, which funds tuition assistance.
Last year’s inaugural Brentwood Beer and Wine Festival drew about 400 people..
“Everybody had a great time," Bisceglia said. "We think there’s a good chance we could potentially double that number.”
For more information about the festival or to order tickets, visit brentwoodbeerwinefest.com.
