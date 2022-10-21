The City of Brentwood will hold their Pups and Popcorn event on Saturday evening featuring a pup Halloween costume contest, food trucks, a viewing of Disney's "Lady and the Tramp" and more pet-friendly activities.
The event will be held in conjunction with the Williamson County Animal Center and celebrates Brentwood earning a City Certification through the Better Cities For Pets™ program from Mars Petcare, recognizing its commitment to creating a pet-friendly community.
"We recognize and celebrate the four-legged residents of Brentwood and are proud to support them with features like our pet friendly parks, businesses, and leash laws to keep everyone safe," Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said.
The free event will begin at 5 p.m. at Crockett Park with the pet costume contest, pet photo booth and food trucks including Bradley’s Creamery, Grady’s Class Concessions, and Nash Dogs.
The movie will begin at 7 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and sweaters to bundle up in the park.
Attendee Rules
- All pets must have their vaccines up to date
- Don’t bring reactive dogs, please only bring pets that are comfortable around crowds of dogs and people
- Keep retractable leashes locked at 6 feet (solid leashes are preferred)
- All pets must be leashed at all times
- Pick up after your pets; there will be stations available
Donations will also be collected at the event for the Williamson County Animal Center, with anyone who brings a donation to be entered to win a pet-friendly prize. You can access the WCAC donation wish lists here.
According to a city news release, the Better Cities For Pets™ city certification launched in 2019 as an extension of the Better Cities For Pets™ program.
That program works with government, businesses and non-profits to help communities be pet-friendly.
“We established the Better Cities For Pets certification to celebrate cities that are creating positive and welcoming environments for people and their pets, and encourage more cities to recognize the benefits of our four-legged friends,” Mars Petcare Vice President of Corporate Affairs Jam Stewart said. "We look forward to continuing to support cities as we work toward our purpose: A Better World For Pets.”
Crockett Park is located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway in Brentwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.