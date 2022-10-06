The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department will hold their 11th annual Public Safety Day Festival this Saturday with children's activities, fire displays and more.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Brentwood Shopping Center parking lot at 330 Franklin Road.
The event will also include a residential fire sprinkler exhibition to take place at noon and vehicle extraction demonstration by BFR as well as an electrical safety demonstration from Middle Tennessee Electric.
“This day is an excellent way for children and parents to learn about fire safety in a controlled environment with hands on learning," BFR Chief Brian Goss said in a news release. "Children will be able to operate a real fire hose and see firsthand how fast a small room can go up in flames. This day helps educate our community’s youngest and oldest residents about the responsibility of public safety and what to do if ever they encounter an emergency.”
The annual event draws more than 1,000 attendees and is held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week.
“Please bring your entire family and neighborhood friends out," event coordinator and BFR fire engineer Steven White said. "There will be a bounce house, a hazmat trailer, a water spray station, the Brentwood Police Department K-9 unit, DARE officers, free car seat checks, and CPR demonstrations.”
Fire Station tours will also be taking place at all four BFR stations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where firefighters will discuss station life, explain their duties, and talk about fire safety.
Brentwood’s four stations are located at:
- 5211 Maryland Way
- 1301 Wilson Pike
- 1750 General George Patton Drive
- 1300 Sunset Road
More information about BFR can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.