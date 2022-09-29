Bridges Domestic Violence Center will host this year's Annual Jokers and Jackpots Gala on November 5 with an 80's theme.
The event serves as the largest fundraiser for Williamson County's only domestic violence shelter and will take place from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Franklin's Embassy Suites Cool Springs hotel.
Western Express, Inc. will serve as Presenting Sponsor, with other sponsors including Williamson Medical Center, Fort, Holloway and Rogers, Molly Maid First Horizon Bank, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Robertson Media Group, Simmons Bank, State Farm Ins. Anita Hendrix, Shellnut Insurance and Auto-Owners Insurance.
According to a news release, guests will have the opportunity to play a variety of casino games including Texas Hold’em, poker, roulette, craps and blackjack, with chips to be “cashed in” for prizes.
The event will also include dinner, dancing and a bar as well as a silent auction including artwork, jewelry, home décor and gift items, tickets to local performances and attractions, restaurant gift cards, sports items, pampering services, and weekend getaways.
Tickets are $150 per person, $290 per couple, or $1,400 for a reserved table of 10.
More information about Bridges Domestic Violence Center can be found here.
