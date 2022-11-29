This year's Christmas at the Capitol celebration took place at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville on Monday evening with the lighting of the state Christmas tree.
The tree first served as a small Christmas tree for Joe and Suzie Barry in their Inglewood home some 20 years ago, marking the first Christmas for their daughter, Sarah, who was born on Dec. 28.
The family then planted the tree in their front yard and it grew and grew and continued to be decorated by the Barrys each holiday.
The tree now towers above everything else, outgrowing their yard, which caused the Barrys to search for someone who could take the tree, eventually connecting with the state’s Special Projects Manager Bill Tolbert, who is tasked with finding the perfect tree.
“I try to be as conservationist with it as possible,” Tolbert said. “I look for trees under power lines, trees that have outgrown their spaces, and so when you start going to that level of looking for trees, it gets a little bit difficult.”
Tolbert said that this will be the last tree he helps to secure for the state as he’s retiring after 43 years, but added that the search for next year’s tree has already begun.
“It's bittersweet sometimes; it’s always sad that you know what is going to happen to the tree, but the tree is fulfilling its destiny,” Tolbert said. “It has become the Christmas tree.”
For the Barrys, the harvesting of their tree means that this year they’re able to share their Christmas tree with every Tennessean.
“It's just been beautiful to watch grow,” Suzie Barry said. “It's nice to know that he's here, and everybody can enjoy him. He would be decorated on our street, for sure my husband would do that, and Sarah would help, and we put lights. on nothing like this, but close.”
Prior to the tree lighting, Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee welcomed guests, including numerous families connected to the Tennessee Fosters Hope initiative and the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, to the Capitol where he and First Lady Maria Lee issued remarks and read aloud “'Twas the Evening of Christmas” by Glenys Nellist.
“We hope that your season is a blessed one, and that state of Tennessee is blessed throughout this holiday season,” Lee said.
Gov. Lee also thanked the crowd for their prayers and well wishes for his wife, who was diagnosed with lymphoma earlier this year.
The event also included a performance from the King’s Academy Children’s Choir and the 129th Army Band, while donations were accepted for the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home.
