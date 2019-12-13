Studio Tenn is presenting “Christmas with Patrick Thomas,” featuring performances from the acclaimed singer, on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 17-18, at 7 p.m. each day.
Thomas, an alum from NBC’s The Voice who has spent several years touring the nation with major symphony orchestras, will showcase Christmas classics alongside original songs from his newly released album, also titled “Christmas with Patrick Thomas.”
“I have poured my heart and soul into this album and this show, and I want the audience to feel that contagious, creative energy,” Thomas said. “I embrace the fact that I’m a chameleon who loves to jump genres and styles. I’ve got fresh arrangements that still honor the classics, and I think everybody will find something they love.”
Thomas has a long history with Studio Tenn, first performing in the 2013 Hank Williams Legacy Series show and most recently playing the role of “The Beast” in last year’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.
“This incredible theater company has given me so very much,” Thomas said. “As always, I am grateful to be surrounded by such inspiring, gifted souls who also happen to be good friends. I think there’s no better time to express that gratitude and joy than now, in this Christmas season.”
Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s artistic director, said that Thomas’s show is fun and engaging for the whole family.
“Patrick Thomas is an incredibly fun performer, and you can’t help but smile and clap along,” Cassidy said. “He’s also bringing some special surprise guests. It’s truly an evening you don’t want to miss!”
Tickets are currently available at studiotenn.com/christmas-with-patrick-thomas.
Studio Tenn is a professional regional theater company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Franklin. Its programming centers around innovative, custom-designed presentations of classic plays and musicals as well as an original “Legacy” series of theatrical concerts celebrating the work of time-honored musicians.
