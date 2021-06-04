Chukkers for Charity will return on Saturday, Sept. 11, for the 25th annual polo match held at Riverview Farm in Franklin, benefiting Saddle Up! and Rochelle Center.
“We are very thankful to be able to participate in another year of Chukkers for Charity,” Debbie Chadwick, president of Rochelle Center, said in a press release. “It’s such an honor to take part in this beloved, community-wide event that directly supports the work of our programs and the programs at Saddle Up!”
This year’s event will look different. Chukkers for Charity is offering individual tents to accommodate up to 10 guests for sponsors and patrons, giving everyone a front row seat to Tennessee’s largest polo match. In the past the event featured one large hospitality tent for sponsors and patrons.
“We look forward to participating in the 25th anniversary of one of Middle Tennessee’s favorite sporting events,” said Thom Bosse, interim executive director of Saddle Up! “Our organization is greatly impacted by this event and because of that, we are able to better serve children and youth with disabilities through adaptive equine therapy.”
Co-chairs for the 2021 event are Nina Lindley and Matt Paco, who have served in this role for three years.
Sponsors include Ironhorse Farms, Andrews Transportation Group (Cadillac and Jaguar Land Rover Nashville), LBMC, Williamson Medical Center, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Jackie and Barry Alexander, Publix Super Markets Charities, Ortale Kelley, Lipman Brothers - R.S. Lipman Company, Ingram Entertainment, Lithographics, Nashville Geek, Outdoor Classic Structures and D’Andrews Baker & Café.
Tickets will be available for purchase this summer. Visit http://www.chukkersforcharity.net/ for more information.
Chukkers for Charity is hosted by Orrin Ingram at Riverview Farm.
