The day the city of Franklin and Franklin Tomorrow have been working toward is here.
At 10:25 this morning on the facebook.com/AllAmericaCityAwards page, the city of Franklin and Franklin Tomorrow will compete for the All-America City designation from the National Civic League.
"It is important that we have a strong showing of viewers during the competition on their page and others," Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said in an email. "Please try to take 20 minutes of your day and participate by watching and commenting."
As a reminder, the awards ceremony will be on the same Facebook page starting at 6:30 tonight.
