In keeping with measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of citizens while also offering festive opportunities during the upcoming holiday season, the city of Franklin has released plans for 2020 Christmas celebrations.
“We love celebrating Christmas in Franklin, and we are not going to let the pandemic spoil our fun,” Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said in a press release. “These new events will help our community remain safe and socially distanced but still enjoy the spirit of Christmas and the holiday season. We’d like to thank our sponsors who join us for Christmas every year, Middle Tennessee Electric and Williamson Medical.”
Updates on Franklin’s Christmas festivities are forthcoming, and here are three plans that have been established.
- New this year will be an opportunity for neighborhoods to have a special Santa Claus visit on a drive-by sleigh escorted by the Franklin Fire Department. Neighborhoods can request a visit through the city website, and applications will be reviewed and assigned a Saturday beginning in late November through Dec. 19. The deadline to apply will be Nov. 1.
- On Dec. 4-5, the city of Franklin Parks Department will host a festive Christmas drive-thru at Eastern Flank Park. Families can pile in the car and drive through the park to see Christmas lights, characters and more! The hours will be 5-8 p.m. each day.
- The city has decided to bring The Shindellas back along with the Freedom Intermediate School Choir and other special guests for a fun virtual tree lighting program to air on the City’s social channels and Franklin TV on Thanksgiving evening. Citizens are invited to come downtown later that evening and throughout the holiday weekend to see the beautifully lit Christmas tree on the square.
Stay tuned to the city of Franklin website for updates and more details about the Franklin Christmas festivities.
