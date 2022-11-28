The City of Belle Meade honored longtime City Manager, Beth Reardon, at its regular commission meeting by naming the meeting room in City Hall the “Beth Reardon Municipal Hall”.
Rusty Terry and Leigh Mills helped pull off this surprise, which was completely successful and Reardon was truly caught unawares.
Reardon has been employed by the City of Belle Meade since 1990 and has served as city manager for 27 years.
Mayor Rusty Moore presented a bronze plaque to be placed in the municipal room and emphasized Reardon’s steadfast commitment to providing the city with a continuity of management and support that has kept Belle Meade strong. Many employees, former officials and friends were present to congratulate her.
Reardon has announced her retirement and the city is in the process of hiring a new city manager.
The commission also recognized the service of outgoing Commissioner Bob Weigel, who did not run for re-election. Weigel served two terms with the commission, including as vice-mayor from 2016-18, and he served on the city’s planning and budget and finance committees.
Among those present for the festivities were: Commissioners Louise Bryan, Neal Clayton, Vice Mayor Haley Dale, Jim Hunt and Mayor Rusty Moore, Peggy Warner, Beth Moore, Cathy Altenbern, Mark Beveridge, Patsy Weigel, Ashley and Douglas Henry, Marguerite Clayton, Murray Clayton, Sally Hunt, Dean Reardon, Gary Smith, Ruby Bartlett, Ericka Bartlett, Leigh Mills, Lyle Patterson, Larry Smith, Rusty Terry, Chief Chuck Williams, Lieutenant Mack Mangrum, City Attorney Doug Berry, Nathan McVay, Dylan Hood, Kim Huffines, and Judy Begley.
