The city of Franklin was selected as one of the 10 All-America Cities Wednesday night during a virtual ceremony hosted by the National Civic League.
After being named one of 20 finalists for the award earlier this summer and making a live presentation Wednesday morning before a panel of judges, the city was the second one selected in Wednesday night’s announcements. Franklin joined with the nonprofit Franklin Tomorrow to submit an application to the National Civic League.
On hand to remotely accept the award were Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey, Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate, Allena Bell, board president of Franklin Tomorrow, and Carly Schroer, Franklin Tomorrow’s director of Community Engagement.
Franklin also won a cultural entertainment showcase award for the video produced by Studio Tenn.
In congratulating the city for its honor, the All-America City organization said through Twitter that Franklin’s “virtual presentation was incredible.”
Participating in Wednesday morning’s presentation were Stuckey, Tate, Bell, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric Jacobson and Pastor Chris Williamson of Strong Tower Bible Church.
Franklin is the first Tennessee city since 1999 to have been named as a finalist for the All-America City Award.
Wednesday's other nine winners were Algoma, Wis., Danville, Va., El Paso, Texas, Miami Gardens, Fla., Muncie, Ind., Pitt County, N.C., Portsmouth, Ohio, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and Rochester, N.Y.
