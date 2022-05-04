The city of Franklin is seeking volunteers to serve as members of the Civil War Historical Commission, which is comprised of members appointed by Mayor Ken Moore and confirmed by the Board of Aldermen.
Members serve two- to four-year terms. The vacancies are to be filled by citizens of Franklin.
The Civil War Historical Commission serves as an advisory body to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and city administrator in the identification, preservation, interpretation, maintenance and recognition of battlefield and sites related to all aspects of Civil War history within the city of Franklin.
Members shall be representatives from Civil War-and/or historic preservation-related nonprofit organizations and/or persons with a demonstrated interest in Civil War history and cultural landscapes.
The Commission is scheduled to meet once bi-monthly at 8 a.m. in the City Hall training room. Volunteers may also be asked to serve on various subcommittees. For those interested in serving on the Civil War Historical Commission, submit a one-page letter of interest and qualifications to Hannah Lampela at [email protected] by Friday, May 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.