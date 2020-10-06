The Franklin Street Department has developed a new way to collect loose leaves in the city, and the method will begin the week of Oct. 12.
The city will be divided into two zones with pick-up every other week, according to a press release from the city. Residents to the north of Highway 96/Murfreesboro Road will be in the green zone and residents to the south will be in the orange zone. Green or orange signs will be placed in neighborhoods.
Residents can also see a zone map and pick-up schedule located on the city website at www.franklintn.gov/leaf. Raked and un-bagged leaves left at the curb will be collected by the leaf vacuum trucks.
City staff presented the idea to aldermen during a Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session a few weeks ago.
“This is a reality check in how we deliver collection in the fall, especially during peak season,” City Administrator Eric Stuckey said during the work session. “Staff has looked at a way to do that more clearly and predictably for our citizens. It’s an approach, I think, that will be more consistently delivered and understood by our citizens. We want to make sure we’re meeting expectations of the community.”
Below is the schedule:
Green Zone
Oct. 19-23
Nov. 2-6, 16-20, 30-Dec. 4
Dec. 14-18, 28-31
Jan. 11-15
Orange Zone
Oct. 12-16, 26-30
Nov. 9-13, 23-25
Dec. 7-11, 21-23
Jan. 4-8
The Street Department will be closed Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 24-25 for Christmas, and Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
Leaf Collection tips
- On day of collection leaves should be raked curbside by 6:30 a.m.
- Rake leaf piles as close to the street’s edge as possible, but not in the street
- Keep leaves away from storm water catch basins; it increases the risk of flooding
- Leaf piles mixed with branches and grass trimmings will not be collected.
- Keep leaf piles 10 feet away from vehicles, motorcycles and mailboxes.
Leaf volume and weather uncertainties make it impossible to guarantee leaf collection on a specific day, but every effort to safely collect leaves will be made.
Yard waste that is bagged in biodegradable paper bags will be picked up by the city’s Sanitation Department once a week on your regularly scheduled garbage pick-up day. The following items are allowed in the brown bags: leaves, grass trimmings, small twigs and shrub trimmings. The bags should be placed at least 5 feet from your roll-out container. Do not place stones, rocks, dirt or household waste inside the biodegradable paper bags.
For more information, call the Street Department at (615)791-3254 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.