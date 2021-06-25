Thousands are expected to attend the Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the town square Sunday, July 4, sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club.
Festivities begin at 11 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars and much more. Entertainment includes an Old Time Bluegrass Gospel Hour at noon and the headliner, the Jason Lee McKinney Band, at 6:30 p.m.
The event will also feature a children’s patriotic parade at 5 p.m. Entrants must be registered for the parade before 4:45 p.m. at the Lions Club booth on the square. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated bikes and wagons. Pets are welcome.
Later that evening, the Park at Harlinsdale is the prime spot for viewing the fireworks show, which is sponsored by WAKM-AM radio and the city of Franklin. Friends of Franklin Parks is hosting the community in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring live music, concessions for purchase, beer tents, and a kid’s area featuring old-fashioned kids games and crafts. The band, Everyday People, will begin at 6 p.m.
Sponsors working with Friends of Franklin Parks on this free and fun family event include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, FirstBank, Boyle, Berry Farms, and 107.5 The River. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the show.
Outside coolers will not be allowed inside the TSC arena and paddocks. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant, Smokey Dawggs Hot Dogs, Paddrino Pops, Music City Popcorn, and Lipman. The park opens at 5 p.m. The fireworks are expected to begin at approximately 9 p.m.
No alcohol is allowed to be brought into city parks. Fireworks and sparklers are illegal within Franklin city limits and are strictly prohibited in city parks. The grass is dry in the park and sparks or flames could easily start a fire.
Click here for more information on the Franklin Lions Club and Franklin on the Fourth, and go here to learn more about Friends of Franklin Parks.
