As the city of Franklin looks to update the guidelines used to preserve historic sites, neighborhoods and corridors, one of its methods during the process is to directly ask citizens for their thoughts.
This is being done through a survey citizens can take online.
The Historic Zoning Commission reviews any proposed exterior alterations within historic districts for compliance with the Historic District Design Guidelines. The city of Franklin Planning & Sustainability Department is undertaking a Historic District Design Guidelines update with a goal to develop a more user-friendly tool for supporting the preservation of historic resources and encouraging compatible design for the use of applicants, the HZC, the city staff and the public.
In addition to the survey, there will be signs posted within the historic districts with a QR code for people to scan and take the survey while they are out and about in their neighborhoods.
Click here for more information about the Historic District Guidelines. For more information about the historic districts, go here.
Visit here for the survey.
