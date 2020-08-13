Ken Moore doesn’t have to look far to confirm what he knows to be true about Franklin.
He is, after all, the city’s mayor and its chief cheerleader. So as he considers the fact that Franklin has been named one of 20 finalists for the 2020 All-America City Award by the National Civic League, he is proud but not a bit surprised.
“The fact that we’re a finalist … wow, what a great honor,” Moore said recently. “There’s no question in my mind that we are an All-America city.
“We can look at all the city services we have, we can look at the wellness programs we have, we can talk about those things where we communicate with each other. We’re an All-America city because we have such great people in Franklin who are such giving people.”
The city of Franklin joined with the nonprofit Franklin Tomorrow to submit an application to the National Civic League, and learned earlier this summer it was selected as a finalist. Franklin is the first Tennessee city since 1999 to have been named as a finalist for the All-America City Award.
"As an organization that promotes civic engagement and pride, Franklin Tomorrow is so proud that we could partner with the city of Franklin to pursue the National Civic League's All-America City Award,” Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate said in a news release.
“Being named one of the 20 finalists makes me so proud to call Franklin home and reinforces the positive impact of Franklin Tomorrow."
As a finalist, Franklin will be presenting to a panel of judges on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to tell Franklin's story to compete to be one of the 10 winners of the All-America City Award. Franklin’s presentation will be streamed live at 10:25 a.m., and “we are asking community members to show their civic pride and join in,” Tate said.
The presentation will be livestreamed on the All-America City Facebook page, and comments from the community are welcome. The award ceremony for the All-America City competition will also be streamed on the All-America City Facebook page, at 6:30 that evening.
“The All-America City competition is all about community driven initiatives and we are asking for the Franklin community to get involved and be a part of the event,” Tate said.
Although community members cannot vote for Franklin to be named an All-America City, they are able to vote for the city’s Civic Action Fair Booth and Cultural Entertainment Showcase on the All-America City event platform starting Monday.
To access the event platform, visit nationalcivicleague.org/2020-all-america-city-awards/and enter code FRANKLIN. You will then have access to the event platform.
To view the Civic Action Fair visit https://www.nationalcivicleague.org/2020-all-america-city-awards/civic-action-fair/and to view the Cultural Entertainment Showcase, visit https://www.nationalcivicleague.org/2020-all-america-city-awards/cultural-entertainment-showcase/.
Other All-America City finalists are Algoma, Wis., Danville, Va., Douglasville, Ga., El Paso, Texas, Harlingen, Texas, Hopkinsville, Ky., Logansport, Ind., Mason City, Iowa, Miami Gardens, Fla., Miami Lakes, Fla., Muncie, Ind., Pitt County, N.C., Portsmouth, Ohio, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Roanoke, Va., Rochester, N.Y., and Sumter, S.C.
