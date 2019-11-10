The Columbia State Student Veterans Organization is working with the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress to collect the stories of veterans.
All U.S. military veterans and gold star families are invited to participate on Nov. 16 at the Charles M. Sargent Building on the Williamson Campus.
The 30-90 minute interviews will be permanently archived in the Library of Congress.
Participants must call or email to register in advance for interview slots as time slots are limited.
“Every day we lose more and more stories that can no longer be told,” David Donnelly, Columbia State SVO president said in a news release. “As a veteran, telling stories is a way to share what we are most proud of. It was a way of life for us for many years that we don’t have out in the civilian world, so this is a way for us to show what we experienced.”
Contact the Columbia State Student VeteransOrganization at 931-540-2602 or by email at vholt5@columbiastate.edu to return the form and schedule an interview, or schedule an interview online here.
