A community effort to provide a single meal for medical workers at Williamson Medical Center grew into a $7,200 donation and six meals all through neighbors working with neighbors on the app Nextdoor.
The community effort began when Brentwood resident Kathy Devereaux posted about wanting to help provide a meal for workers in the comment section on another post that reached Brentwood and Franklin residents.
“I was just sitting around like everybody trying to do my work from home and I thought, my god,” Devereaux said. “There’s the hospitals and I was watching on the news that the staffs were so overwhelmed with everything and I thought, I wonder what we can do?”
Franklin resident Cassie Rapert saw the post and reached out to Deveraux and the idea to raise $1,400 to provide one meal for the employees quickly took off and ended up raising $7,200 in just over a week through the donations of an estimated 200-plus people.
“Before I knew it, by the end of the night we had the $1,400 and more so I was like, ‘oh, my god, we’ve got all this money coming,’ in so I just kept saying, ‘hey, this is amazing, if you want to keep donating, we’ll buy more meals,’ so that’s why we ended up doing six separate meals,” Rapert said.
Rapert said in a phone call that donations were mainly made via Venmo and PayPal but that people were also dropping off checks to help the effort.
Deveraux said that they chose to serve food to the night shift to make sure that they weren’t overlooked as their hard work is done late at night.
“It was all for the night shift with 200 total employees including respiratory therapists, janitorial positions, everybody,” Rapert said. “We didn’t want to leave anybody out.”
Deveraux said that some of the restaurants gave some discounts on prices, which made sure they could feed more people. Restaurants they purchased from include Jersey Mikes in Franklin, Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub and Eatery in Franklin, Bishops Meat and Three in Franklin, Chuck E Cheese in Franklin, Tazikis in Brentwood and Jason's Deli in Brentwood.
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub and Eatery served Boneless wings, chicken tenders and homemade Mac and cheese to workers on Thursday and owner Jeff Hall said in a phone call that they were happy to help support the essential workers who work just over a mile away from the eatery.
“We’ve been looking for an opportunity to help a large group of certainly deserving folks and we just kind of figured out what the easiest thing to do was, and of course a good meal that they could heat back up if they weren’t able to eat it right then and there,” Hall said.
Deveraux and Rapert both said that the experience of seeing community come together in such uncertain times has been uplifting.
“I’ve never cried so much,” Rapert said. “I’ve just really been positively overwhelmed. Generous, generous people, I’m just so proud to be a part of this community.”
For Deveraux and Rapert this has been a unique experience that brought two strangers together for a mission to help those sacrificing everything for the health of their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now those strangers are friends.
In addition to the meals, the duo has raised money for 500 commemorative name badges, one for each nurse, that has listed their years of service and to be gifted to the nurses as a token of appreciation for International Nurses Day, which will be observed on May 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.