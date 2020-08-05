The Franklin Farmers Market hasn’t had its usual run of promotions this year — those celebrating strawberries, tomatoes and watermelons, among others — but that hasn’t meant the crowds are any smaller or the vendors any fewer.
Even though the coronavirus outbreak has stymied the festivals in 2020, folks are still flocking to the market to get their fresh produce, meats and other products.
“Customers have really come out and supported the market and bought their food from local farmers,” said Amy Tavalin, Franklin Farmers Market director.
“I think everybody just wants to know who’s growing their food. This was especially true in the beginning of this pandemic when there was kind of a scare at the grocery store and shortage of food supply. We don’t have a shortage of food supply at the Franklin Farmers Market. Our farmers are still growing."
It’s generally been that way across the state, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture in recognizing National Farmers Market Week from Aug. 2-8. Markets throughout Tennessee have worked diligently to connect producers of fresh, local foods to consumers safely.
“Tennessee’s farmers markets have not wavered in providing fresh, local foods throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, who has a farm in College Grove. “They’ve adapted to changes quickly, offering drive-through service, spreading vendors out and making other adjustments to serve their customers. Their efforts to manage the challenges make this National Farmers Market Week a bit more meaningful.”
The Franklin Farmers Market made adjustments for the virus outbreak early on, spreading out vendors to allow for more elbow room and 6 feet of distance between customers. Masks are required, in line with the face-covering mandate set by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson that extends to Aug. 29.
There may not be a seed-spitting contest since there won’t be a Watermelon Festival this year, but now is the time to visit the Franklin Farmers Market.
“It’s peak season,” Tavalin said, naming off a who’s who of summer vegetables and fruits such as corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, melons, blueberries and blackberries, to list just a few.
The market has nine meat-producing farms among its vendors as well, and customers can also find eggs, breads, cheese, soaps, candles and artisan crafts.
The Tennessee’s farmers markets directory can be accessed at www.PickTNProducts.organd via the Pick Tennessee mobile app.
