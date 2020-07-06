Longtime Franklin resident Jeff LeCates was sitting on the couch watching TV with his wife and son Saturday night when their dog, Roux, began acting abnormally.
She’s typically a laidback dog, so her action on this particularly evening — which happened to be the Fourth of July — immediately got LeCates’ attention.
“She was laying at my feet and she jumped up and ran over to the door and started barking really aggressively and turning in circles,” LeCates explained. “That’s not a normal behavior for her. I followed her outside and saw our neighbor’s house was on fire.”
Roux’s unusual behavior led to quick action from LeCates, who immediately began pounding on his neighbor’s door and helped the family of four and two pets get out safely. He attempted to douse the flames with a water hose, but said the fire had reached the attic space by the time Franklin firefighters had arrived.
“Credit goes to the Franklin Fire Department for their fast response time,” LeCates said. “They were here really, really quickly and were able to contain the fire to the attic space.”
Credit on the front end belongs to Roux, a Belgian Malinois that is a similar breed to a German shepherd.
“She doesn’t know what she did,” LeCates said. “She just knew something wasn’t right and she was trying to tell me.”
Ironically, the woman who lives in the home that caught fire is a dog groomer and the reason LeCates adopted Roux 15 months earlier. LeCates had owned a German shepherd that had recently died when he learned from his neighbor about a Belgian Malinois that needed a good home.
“She came from a situation of abuse and neglect,” said LeCates, whose father, Bill LeCates, served as sheriff of Williamson County for eight years and whose brother, William LeCates, works for the Franklin Police Department. “When I got her 15 months ago, she spent the first day hiding behind the couch. She has come a long way since then.”
Fireworks caused the fire, according to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, resulting in approximately $50,000 in damage to the home on White Court in the Twin Oaks neighborhood in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.