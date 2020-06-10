With Independence Day approaching and limited public celebrations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one local business is kicking off with a bang.
Dolan's Venue at Dolan's Farm in Arrington is set to host a professional fireworks show on July 4 in conjunction with their second of two nights of music, with the opening show kicking off on Friday, July 3, featuring the Ultimate Aldean and Luke Bryan tribute with Jessica McNear.
On Saturday, July 4, World Turning, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac, and Resurrection, a Journey tribute band, will take the stage with fireworks set to celebrated the holiday immediately after the concert.
Tickets range from $15 to $40 for Friday and from $20 to $50 for Saturday, and Dolan's Venue VP Matt Campbell said that he expects the shows to sell out soon.
The multi-use venue has limited audience capacity to ensure and health and safety guidelines as the business opens at the same time that the state's economy is opening back up after several weeks of shutdowns due to the pandemic.
"The 3rd and 4th of July are going to be limited-impact events and they will be limited to 1000 people and there's no doubt that it's going to sell out," Campbell said.
Local business-owners John and Kim Dolan, who also operate Dolan's Bar and Grill in Franklin, purchased the property some 15 years ago, and in that time cleared and reshaped the land, dotting the landscape with metal shipping containers that have been repurposed into concession stands or walk-up bars.
John Dolan said that the community that they've become ingrained in through their bar and grill has been excited for the long-awaited opening and he hopes to be able to connect with even more people with their newest venture.
"We're excited to bring good music to the community, try to stay involved in the community, try and give back to the community and always offer good shows for them," Dolan said.
Around 1,020 square feet of sloped law separates the large 60'x40' main stage and a smaller 32'x24' stage for more intimate performances.
The 23-acre property has a variety of picnic tables including some hidden away in a miniature forest or beside a creek, giving the land a gradient of atmospheres where they can relax, along with other amenities such as a bocce ball court, an area for horse shoes, redneck golf, a VIP section and more.
"Finally getting the green light right now is a huge deal and we're trying to get things underway and right now it's mainly going to be a concert venue," Campbell said, adding that they are working on even more additions to the site to be able to offer a more varied experience for visitors by way of hosting weddings, corporate events and other social gatherings."We hope that people will come and use this in a park-like setting."
Campbell said that they've been working hard to provide what might be the county's largest fire works show for the holiday as nearby Nolensville, Brentwood, Franklin and Spring Hill have all canceled their displays this year.
In fact, Campbell said, they are working with the company who was set to provide the fireworks show for Nolensville.
"We had to try and make something happen for 4th of July," Campbell said. "We want the community to have a 4th of July celebration."
Dolan said that at the end of the day they want to provide the community with a place that gives them a break, offers great music, drinks and food and is just down the road from home.
"When people come here I want them to feel like they've left their everyday life and come out here and enjoy a new adventure," Dolan said.
Dolan's Venue at Dolan's Farm is located at 8241 Malachi Lane in Arrington. More information about Dolan's Venue, including tickets for they inaugural concerts can be found here.
