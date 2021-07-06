Judging from the size of the crowd, the beauty of the artwork and the flow of the wine, folks overwhelmingly welcomed another step in the return to normalcy with Friday night’s Franklin Art Scene that stretched from First Avenue North to Five Points.
It’s the first “first Friday” event in downtown Franklin since early March 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s one of many festivities making a comeback in the months after the early vaccinations helped to control the spread of the coronavirus and to lessen the number of cases. And with the sidewalks and shops of downtown Franklin absolutely lined with people of all ages, July’s Art Scene was certainly festive.
“We’ve had a fantastic turnout,” Mel Ferrier, gallery director at Rare Prints Gallery on Main Street, said as he continuously greeted customers and visitors. “We’ve got a good crowd this evening. It’s early yet, and it just picks up later and later as the evening goes on.”
Rare Prints Gallery happens to be the so-called epicenter of the Art Scene. The gallery is owned by Michael Damico, who also own Damico Frame & Printing and is president of the Arts Council of Williamson County. The Arts Council is now overseeing the monthly Franklin Art Scene.
“It’s fantastic we now get to rub our eyes, open the door back up and flip the lights back on and get that going again,” Damico said earlier after it was announced Art Scene would be returning. “That’s the most exciting component, in my opinion. It’s good for the artists, for the community and for the locations.”
While artists who participate in the Art Scene will benefit, the Friday evening crawl will also help the merchants and businesses who host the artists.
Bob Parks Realty, for instance, has opened its doors to the Art Scene for years, and it is now playing host at its new location at Harpeth Square on First Avenue North.
“It was always crowded when we were on Main Street [next to the Franklin Theatre],” said Loy Hardcastle, a longtime Realtor with Parks. “But this is much better.”
The new location, where Parks Realty became one of the first Harpeth Square tenants, has more space than it did in the previous location. It also has a courtyard outside its doors, which was buzzing with Art Scene visitors Friday evening.”
“I’m glad this has come back,” Hardcastle said. “I don’t think it makes people come in here and say, ‘Oh I want to buy a house while I’m here.’ But in our case, it helps us try to familiarize people with the fact that we are here. We’re here and it’s convenient.”
The next Art Scene is Friday, Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.