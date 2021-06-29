The Downtown Franklin Rotary Club was recognized as the Most Outstanding Club in District 6760 during the District 6760 awards presentations earlier this month.
The club had previously been recognized as the District 6760 Large Club of the Year in its first two years of existence in 2018 and 2019.
“Our primary objective is to serve our community, not to receive awards,” said Patrick Shairs, outgoing president of the club. “However, it’s always nice when your peers and Rotary leadership recognize the contributions our club is making to the community. We are extremely proud of our membership and their commitment to service leadership in our community.”
District 6760 covers multiple counties across Tennessee and is comprised of more than 60 clubs and 3,300 members. The district hosts its annual awards each June as a culmination of the Rotary calendar year.
In addition to being named Most Outstanding Club, DFRC and its membership were also recognized during the awards event for:
- Distinguished Service Award: Peggy Hubbard, David Jon Walker
- Youth Service Award: Mike Thompson
- Service Above Self Award: Patrick Shairs
- Best Rotary Website: Downtown Franklin Rotary Club
- Best COVID-19 Relief Project: Williamson County Clubs
- Best New Project: Franklin Rotarian Cemetery Preservation Project
Despite primarily meeting via Zoom and not being able to host its signature fundraisers, DFRC remained extremely active throughout the past 12 months with projects such as cleaning the headstones at Franklin’s historic cemetery. After inducting five new members at its last meeting in June, the club now has 152 members, the highest membership it has ever had.
The club has resumed meeting in person at the Williamson County Enrichment Center on the first and third Mondays of each month at 5:30 p.m. The club now has more than 150 members dedicated to service both locally and internationally. More information can be found at www.downtownfranklinrotary.com or on the club’s Facebook page.
