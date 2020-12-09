The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and its division the Downtown Franklin Association have partnered with Visit Franklin and the city of Franklin to announce the “Window Wonderland” holiday store window display contest in conjunction with Holiday Magic on Main, presented by First Citizens National Bank.
“Even though the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County had to cancel our annual Dickens of a Christmas event in downtown Franklin, this year for the first time the public can vote on the winner in one of the most beloved events of the festival, the window display contest,” said Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley. “This year has been tough but we cannot wait to spread Christmas cheer throughout the city.”
Businesses can enter the contest now through Thursday, Dec. 24, at 11:59 p.m. There is no entry fee to participate.
Voters can choose which store window is their favorite, based on appearance and Christmas spirit displayed. This is a donate-to-vote window contest, meaning that $1 equals 1 vote, and the business with the most votes at the end of the contest wins. Online voting begins now through Thursday, Dec. 31, at 11:59 p.m.
Winners will be displayed automatically on the contest page following the close of voting. All donations support the nonprofit Heritage Foundation, producer of Dickens of a Christmas and parent organization of The Franklin Theatre, Downtown Franklin Association and Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens.
The overall winner of the store window display contest and one randomly selected voter will receive a one-night stay at The Harpeth Hotel and gift cards to Ruby Sunshine, Triple Crown, Finnley's and Landmark Booksellers.
For questions about the 2020 Heritage Foundation Window Wonderland Contest, [email protected] 615-591-8500. Click here to enter and view contest rules.
