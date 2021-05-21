A Brentwood native was one of 15 individuals recognized at the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards held virtually May 19, according to a press release.
Cayce McAlister, who now lives in Nashville but grew up in Brentwood, was honored with the Land Conservationist of the Year award for her work in helping to control the spread of invasive plants across Tennessee. She and members of the Garden Club of Nashville — in partnership with Garden Club of America’s Partners for Plants program — launched Weed Wrangle, a one-day, area-wide, volunteer effort to remove invasive plants from public parks and natural areas.
Thousands of volunteers are supervised by horticultural experts and educated on the benefits of removing invasive species and replanting with natives to help wildlife thrive. Since the program began, Weed Wrangle has spread throughout Tennessee and is now being implemented in 20 states.
The success of Weed Wrangle is a result of McAlister’s ability to network and bring together conservation partners and groups whose work will continue to benefit Tennessee’s great outdoors for years to come.
“This is the Federation’s 56th year hosting the awards and our 75th anniversary as an organization,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to the conservation of the state’s wildlife and natural resources. “Being our 75th anniversary and after a year when the great outdoors were more important to our daily lives than usual, we are eager to recognize and celebrate those who have gone above and beyond for Tennessee’s natural places.”
Awards spanned from Conservation Communicator and Conservation Educator to Forest Conservationist and the Z. Cartter Patten Award for many years of service to the cause of conservation in Tennessee.
Click here to learn more about the 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards and to see a list of the winners.
