End Slavery Tennessee, a Middle Tennessee-based advocacy group working to stop human trafficking, is bringing back its podcast Someone Like Me for a second season.
The second season will feature interviews with survivors like Cyntoia Brown Long, who was released from the Tennessee Women's Prison in 2019 after a successful bid for clemency.
"The second season will continue this format and will put a focus on prevention and expert witness on the systems surrounding the facilitation and eradication of the crime of human sex trafficking," the news release reads.
In 2019 End Slavery TN held a panel about human trafficking in Middle Tennessee at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.
More information about End Slavery TN can be found here. The second season will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, Overcast, YouTube and Amazon Music on March 26.
