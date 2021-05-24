FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin today announced that its inaugural show lineup will include performances from Santana, Greta Van Fleet, the Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini and more.
The first show at the new amphitheater, an outdoor venue on 138 acres that holds up to 7,500, will feature Greta Van Fleet on Aug. 5.
Tickets for that show will go on sale May 27 on LiveNation.com as well as tickets for two dates (Sept. 16 and 17) with the Jonas Brothers with Kelsea Ballerini in September and one on Oct. 1 with Nathaniel Rateliff. Tickets for a Lady A show on Aug. 27 will be on sale May 28 and sale dates for Santana on Sept. 29 and Harry Connick Jr. on Aug. 29 have not yet been announced.
The venue says more shows will be announced in coming weeks.
The announcement also said the venue is hosting a job fair June 24 and June 25 to hire in anticipation of opening.
