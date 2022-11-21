The kids will be home from school for multiple days this week, and you’ll be ready to get out and enjoy each other not in your house. You’d think there’d be a lull in the free and cheap scene this week, but there’s plenty to choose from this long Thanksgiving weekend: Get out for a run before the festivities begin at the Music City Turkey Trot. When the darkness sets in around 5 p.m., head over to Franklin to see a huge lights display. Go for a hike that ends with roasting marshmallows and drinking hot cocoas at the Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary. Or jump right into the Christmas mood at a North Pole Express event, complete with train rides.
As part of our fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next week:
2022 Music City Turkey Trot
It’s not quite free, but for some cheap fun on Thanksgiving morning, the whole family can join in on a running tradition. Kids can run the one-mile waddle and adults can get in on the food-holiday 5K. There’s also a costume contest, team competition and entertainment throughout the run.
FrankTown Festival of Lights
Just a week ago, the 2022 FrankTown Festival of Lights started with its huge nightly lights show at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin. This year they’ve added a half-mile to the many miles long lights feature. On Wednesdays, guests can walk the route and take photos along the way.
Day After Thanksgiving Fun
On the day after Thanksgiving, Lane Motor Museum is giving away some additional fun with its regular admission price. Vaulted tours, which are normally an additional $10, will be free and they’ll have several throughout the day as well as demonstrations of the 1932 Helicron, 1969 Jarret, and 1964 Peel Trident.
Marshmallow Hikes
Beginning on Nov. 26, the Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary will host Marshmallow Hikes, which last about 30-45 minutes and end with roasted marshmallows and hot chocolate. There are two levels for hiking, and hikes cost just $10.50.
North Pole Express
At Saddle Wood Farms on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, they’re hosting a North Pole Express. There will be crafts, music, food, photos with Santa, and, of course, train rides. Pajama attire is welcomed.
