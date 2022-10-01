We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:
In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
As part of our fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next couple of weeks:
Tennessee Craft Fair
Tennessee Craft is hosting the annual three-day Tennessee Craft Fair at Centennial Park Oct. 7-9. At the festival, the family will see a variety of Tennessee’s best craft artists.
The kids area always has engaging activities for the little ones, and it’s a great place to do some early Christmas shopping while supporting local artists.
Community Day at Glen Leven Farm
The Land Trust for Tennessee’s Glen Leven Farm is hosting a community day on its grounds. The historic urban farm includes 64 acres and is just 10 minutes from Nashville.
The farm’s field guide offers information on a self-guided hike and each community day has a family-friendly activity where attendees learn about the landscape or history on the farm. There is also a StoryWalk through the farm’s arboretum. On Oct. 8, they’ll focus on fall colors on the nature trail.
Mt. Juliet Movies in the Park
At Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet, families can bring their own blankets and chairs for a free screening of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Oct. 7.
There will be plenty of concessions for purchase, and the movie is slated to begin at 6:45 p.m.
Family Camp Out
At the Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, families are invited for an overnight camping experience. This one is not free ($80 per tent of four), but it includes plenty of overnight fun.
Activities include a marshmallow roast (BYOM), an owl presentation, a guided night hike, a take-home craft and a morning breakfast.
Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival
Morning Glory Orchard in Nolensville and Craft BevCo are hosting a Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival.
The fest includes delicious apple treats for the young and the old-enough-to-drink: There’ll be freshly picked Tennessee apples, slushies, Morning Glory Orchard’s Hard Apple Cider, preserves, butters, ice cream, nonalcoholic ciders, pastries, mums, pumpkins and local produce.
