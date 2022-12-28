In these cold days coming out of 2022 and headed into 2023, you may just feel like burrowing away in your home. You may also be feeling cooped up from time spent inside with family during the latest round of wintry mix to hit the area.
There’s still time to see some lights at the Gaylord Opryland, if you’ve not had enough of the festive festivities. Or if you want to ring in the New Year without keeping the kiddos up too late, there are several opportunities to celebrate around lunchtime on Dec. 31. And there are ample chances to get outside this week — from the Tennessee State Parks’ First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 to a couple outdoor events in Rutherford County.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Christmas at Gaylord Opryland
Take the family out to Gaylord Opryland on one of the last few nights to see the Christmas lights display. Cost ranges from free to around $40 per person, but there’s plenty to see on the cheap end of the spectrum. Jan. 1 is the last day to see the magic in 2022.
Midnight at Noon Celebrations
On New Year’s Eve, there are several celebrations for the kiddos that countdown to noon instead of midnight. Head over to Smyrna for New Year Bingo, a 2022-themed Scavenger hunt, writing a New Year’s wish and making a craft. Check out the Noon Year’s Eve Party at We Rock the Spectrum! in Williamson County. Or there’s a Noon Year’s Eve at East Nashville Beer Works at 10 a.m.
Outdoor Adventure Day
After being cooped up after a bit of a wintry mix last week, it might feel like time to get outside with the whole crew. In this all-day event at Wilderness Station in Murfreesboro, kids aged 10-18 can learn outdoor skills like hiking, outdoor survival, orienteering, and more. Attendees should bring their own sack luck and s’mores will be provided.
First Day Hikes
One of my favorite traditions is to start the year with a hike as part of First Day Hikes. All throughout Tennessee, the state park system invites folks to participate in a free First Day Hike, which is also part of a nationwide state park initiative. The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities and are offered at all times of the day. Check schedules online to find the perfect time and place for your fam.
Winter Break Program
On Jan. 3 at the Outdoor Adventure Center in Smyrna, families are invited to enjoy some fun outdoor games and learn about the different ways to enjoy the outdoors, even as the temperatures drop. Attendees should dress in warm clothing made to be outside for a long time.
