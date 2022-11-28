December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Christmas at the Tennessee Residence
For a week beginning on Dec. 2, Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee are opening their home for free tours for the holiday season. The Tennessee Residence will be open for tours of the home, which will be decorated for Christmas with a theme of “The Gift of Giving.” It will show off the ways Tenneseeans give throughout the year. Tour reservations are required.
Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting On The Square and Franklin Christmas Parade
The City of Franklin will host its annual tree lighting on the square on Dec. 2. The Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir is slated to perform along with Christian musician Matthew West. The Franklin Kiwanis Club, partnering with the WCS Fine Arts Programs, will also bring the annual Franklin Christmas Parade to downtown Franklin on Dec. 3. The parade ends with an appearance from the jolly man himself.
Turkey Trot
If you didn’t get your turkey on properly in November, this event allows folks to dress like a turkey and trot around the park on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at noon. Bring your own turkey fashion or they’ll have materials on deck to make some there. A fire will be set up and there will be warm drinks and treats. There’ll be a one, two and three-mile parkland walk option as well.
Holiday Craft Fair at Stoney Creek Farm
For some, Christmas shopping on Dec. 4 might be too early. For others, they might faint thinking they don’t have it all together yet. Either way, Stoney Creek Farm is hosting a Holiday Craft Fair where there’ll be things to buy and places to make your own gifts as well, all made locally and with love. Families can make wax-dipped candles or find handmade or unique items for purchase. Food will also be for sale like sourdough bread, cinnamon rolls and cinnamon swirl bread from Diane Mereness and Sourdough Love in Spring Hill.
Nashville Public Library Holiday Concerts
Throughout December, the Nashville Public Library will have several opportunities to hear holiday tunes. On Dec. 5, bring the family to check out The Providence Pipes in the morning. The Providence Pipes is a group of eight recorder players who present a classical holiday music program celebrating the history of the season, from medieval to modern, performing selections like Bach’s Christmas Carol and Patapan.
