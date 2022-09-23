The lovely shock of cooler weather a couple days this week, along with the actual first day of fall, is coming alongside some chances to engage in fall fun with the family: In this week’s installment, you can plan a night away from the kids at a Parents Night Out, check out a family church carnival or head out with the family for the Warner Parks Fall Star Party.
As part of our fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next couple of weeks:
Broken Wheel Parents Night Out
At Parents Night Out on Saturday, Oct. 1., you can drop the kiddos off at Summit Sports Center for a night of fun while you do, well, whatever you’d like!
Parents and caregivers must register ahead of time and spots are limited.
Fall Family Carnival
The Grace Center is hosting a free Fall Family Carnival complete with pony rides, face painting, train rides, a bouncy house and more.
Families are welcome to come on Oct. 8 to enjoy the festivities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VetFest
The nonprofit VETLINX is hosting a VetFest and Heroes Stroll to celebrate families and community members in military service. The stroll starts at 9:30 a.m., and the event will go on all day.
In addition to fun activities like card games, art projects, yard games, there will be onsite resources for veterans and educational military displays.
Jazz AM October: Duke Ellington
The Nashville Jazz Workshop is hosting Jazz AM: Duke Ellington as part of its series of interactive jazz concerts for young people. The program was set up to give kids early access to music programming.
On Oct. 1, bring the family out to check out music, puppets, improve and to get in a little morning movement.
Fall Star Party
Rachel Koch and the Barnard-Seyfert Astronomical Society will be leading a Fall Star Party at Warner Parks. It’ll be all about the autumn sky and local astronomers will have telescopes on hand to catch glimpses of stars, planets, constellations, and nebulae.
