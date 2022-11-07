We know it’s not even Thanksgiving yet, but this week brings the chance to get into the holiday spirit a little early. Is it too much to start shopping? To see Christmas lights? To take the kids to see Ol’ Saint Nick? We happen to think it’s never too early for anything that brings you joy.
Belle Meade’s Holiday Open House offers a chance to shop early, there are a couple of chances to get outside and enjoy our month of mild temperatures, and a family concert series rolls through town with the songs of The Rolling Stones.
As part of our fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next week:
Belle Meade Holiday Open House
On Nov. 10, Belle Meade Historic site is hosting a Holiday Open House to celebrate the beginning of holiday season. The property will be free for viewings from 5-8 p.m. Timed tickets will allow attendees a view of the mansion. Santa and Mrs. Clause will also be on deck and there will be holiday-themed crafts for children. The gift shop will also be full of holiday items for sale.
Banjo by the Fire
It’s finally cold enough to enjoy a bonfire on a Saturday morning. On Nov. 12 at Beaman Park, the bonfires come with banjo pickin’ as well. This morning event led by Kevin Sykes also includes an education about the banjo and plenty of old-time jams.
Bells Bend Archery Basics
At Bells Bend, Krista Allen is slated to lead a free session on archery on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. The hourlong event is for beginners or experienced archers. Bows and arrows will be provided. Call (615) 862-4187 to or register by email at [email protected].
Mycology: The Magic Of Mushrooms
On Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at Stoney Creek Farm, mushrooms are taking center stage. For your little fun guys and gals, there’ll be plenty to learn about the fungus shaped like an umbrella. This season, which costs $25, will include a hike and mushroom hunt and a full introduction into the life cycle of the nutrient-dense and magical-looking food.
The Rock and Roll Playhouse
The Rock and Roll Playhouse is a family concert series hosted at historic music venues across the country, and the one rolling through Brooklyn Bowl on Nov. 13 is all about The Rolling Stones. Tickets are fairly cheap, and the show is geared toward families with children aged 10 and under, including games, movement, stories, and "an opportunity to rock out in an effort to educate children and explore their creativity."
