Whether you’re still shopping, trying to make the perfect Christmas gift or just looking for some holiday fun to get out of the cold, this week’s free and cheap things to do with the family includes plenty for your crew to pursue. Drive down to Murfreesboro for a beautiful holiday lights display at Cannonsburgh Village, take the kids over to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to create a special star present, enjoy some harp at the library in Brentwood or get outside for an old-school campfire or parade.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Drive-Thru Christmas Lights
This year it seems like every neighborhood I drive through has a diverse and beautiful display of twinkling lights, but if you’re looking for a spot where you can’t miss or don’t have to waste gas: There’s a free drive-thru holiday lights extravaganza at Cannonsburgh Village in downtown Murfreesboro. Every night through Dec. 18, folks can come from 5-8 p.m. to see a large display — the most the hosts have ever put up for the event. The tree downtown on the square is beautiful, too.
Kids Craft: Star Weaving
We’re in prime time for making, buying and securing holiday presents. On Dec. 15, kids above 6 can come to Turnip Green Creative Reuse to do a little star weaving. The course begins at 2 p.m., and attendees must register to attend. Parents also must attend with their children — you’ll leave with a decorative piece of art any family member or friend would love as a holiday present. This craft requires an understanding of numbers and patterns.
Friends of Beaman Park Campfire
If you’re still OK with being outside this time of year, Friends of Beaman Park is hosting a campfire outside on Dec. 16. The campfire will include a pitch to join the Friends program and an explanation of what the group does for the park. Beverages and snacks will be provided.
Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade
The annual Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade was moved from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17 because of rain this year, but that just makes it all the closer to the special day. The family event will include farm animals on parade as well as all the regulars you might see at Christmas. Lee Roy Parnell will be this year’s grand marshal. The parade begins at 2 p.m.
“Harpy Holidays” Free Concert
At the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Dec. 18, the Hillnote Harp Academy will host its annual free “Harpy Holidays” community concert. The themed show features students of all ages performing harp solos and ensemble arrangements of holiday favorites. The event will also invite families to see harps of all different sizes, learn about how the harp works, and hear what makes the harp sound the way it does.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.