It’s officially October, which means the beginning of true fall and, of course, the beginning of hockey season. In this week’s installment, you can watch the Preds downtown on a big screen, take the kids to a bilingual storytime or take the family to a festival that pays homage to all of the best things in the Nashville area.
As part of our fall series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here are a few ideas for spending time together over the next couple of weeks:
Bilingual Song & Story Time with Rachel Rodriguez
On Oct. 8, Rachel Rodriguez will host a free bilingual song and story time at Plaza Mariachi. Bring your children for the free storytime, stay for the arcade and delicious food.
Canterfield Fall Festival
On the evening of Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. families can attend the Canterbury Fall Festival. Folks can enjoy music, games, trick or treat, adult and kid costume contests, a petting zoo, balloon animals, s’mores and fire pit stations, face painting, a bounce house, cake walk, and a screening of Hocus Pocus. The event will also feature several food options like homemade potato soup, candy apples, hot dogs, s’mores, and more.
Alive’s Family Retreat
On Oct. 8, Alive’s Family Retreat is an event for grieving families with children under 18. It’s an event for families to come together to play, remember, share and connect. The day will include a variety of recreational activities including archery, arts and crafts, a climbing wall, a giant swing, canoeing or kayaking, and memory-making that will strengthen your family bond in the midst of grief. It costs $50 to attend, but scholarships are available as well.
Nashville Predators Season Kickoff Party
On Oct. 13, visit Assembly Food Hall for a free viewing of the home opener of the Nashville Predators on the Skydeck. The event and viewing are free, and you can purchase special drinks for $9 and beer buckets for $25. The Nashville Preds will square off against the Dallas Stars. Seating is first come, first served. Get there early as popular events tend to fill up quickly.
Best of Nashville Festival
Each year, the Nashville Scene dubs people, places and things all over Nashville the best. This year, they’re hosting a free Best of Nashville Festival featuring winners of the paper’s awards on Oct. 15. At Walk of Fame Park downtown, locals and tourists alike are invited to hang out at the daylong event, which includes winning vendors, giveaways, food trucks, a photo booth, live music, craft cocktails and more.
