It’s a holiday takeover edition of free and cheap things this week. The weekend of December 10-11 are chock full of events for the family, and each one has a special holiday draw. The kiddos can bring flashlights to find candy canes (four-leaf clover style) in Franklin. Storyteller Emily Arrow will be in West Nashville at beloved bookstore Parnassus for a holiday-themed pajama storytime. The Tennessee State Museum is up to all kinds of spirited shenanigans, and there’s a community bash at the National Museum of African American Music. If that doesn’t get you and your crew in the spirit, Dickens of a Christmas is turning downtown Franklin into one, big holiday storybook.
As part of our series on free and cheap things to do with the family, here is our weekly roundup of places to spend time together over the next week:
Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt
At the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin, families can bring little ones for a candy cane flashlight hunt. Candy canes are hidden all over the grounds, and you should BYOF. The event is just $5 per person and folks should register ahead of time to ensure a spot. In case canes aren’t your favorite treat, there’ll be hot chocolate and cookies, too.
Holiday Storytime with Emily Arrow
On Dec. 10, Parnassus Books and musician Emily Arrow are joining up for a holiday pajama storytime in the morning. Arrow will sing some holiday songs and invite kiddos to share their favorite winter and holiday tales. The book nook at Parnassus is the perfect place to cozy up on a Saturday morning, and you won’t even have to change out of the pajamas.
Carols, Cookies and Crafts
The Tennessee State Museum is hosting its annual Carols, Cookies and Crafts, which includes live caroling from various local choirs and music groups, cookie decorating and eating, and the chance to make some holiday crafts (ie, gifts for grandparents). There’ll also be special holiday stories throughout the day.
National Museum of African American Music Community Christmas Party
At the National Museum of African American Music in downtown Nashville, Christmas time means an annual community Christmas party. There will be holiday vendors, music, activities, giveaways and more.
Dickens of a Christmas
In downtown Franklin, there’ll be two days of the annual Dickens of a Christmas tradition. The event turns downtown Nashville into a Charles Dickens story using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. The two-day event includes musicians, dancers, and Dickens characters: You’ll see folks like Fagin from Oliver Twist, Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim from A Christmas Carol, and more. As if downtown Franklin couldn’t get more quaint.
